Pentecost University has inducted into office the youngest Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua.

The 41-year-old UK based Ghanaian academic and Chartered Engineer was appointed Vice Chancellor of the University at the June 2020 General Council Meeting of The Church of Pentecost. Prof Agyapong-Kodua is a pastor of The Church of Pentecost.

At a colorful investiture ceremony on the Sowutuom campus, the young and highly accomplished academician was out-doored and given the staff of office as the new Chief Executive of the University. This is in line with the spirit of University practices.

Opening the investiture ceremony, the Chancellor of the University, Apostle Eric Nyamekye assured the new VC the fullest support of The Church of Pentecost.

‘Let me assure you that The Church of Pentecost sees the University as a Mission Field and will enhance our support to ensure that it rises to join the best in the world’. He further stated that “Church’s interventions such as the “Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Education Foundation (COPCEF), Areas Scholarship among others will continue to be at your disposal for transforming the University.

Apostle Nyamekye further challenged staff of the University to embrace the transformative force that will come as the university enters the new phase.

The new VC in delivering his maiden address stated his preparedness to make Pentecost University one of the best in the world. He said “I am well prepared for multi-disciplinary approach to solving problems.” He further stated his vision “to help develop and maintain with your support, one-of-a kind research-led University, to solve the problems of our communities, industries, the nation and the world at large.”

He also said he will “hold consultative meetings with staff and other stakeholders of the University in the coming weeks to enrich the already shared vision.”

He further stated his vision to invest heavily to support in building both faculty and administrative staff who will deliver top-notch performance in their respective capacities.

The new VC also promised a new dawn for student of Pentecost University. He said “we will run with the new vision of the University on the student’s front in such a way that we produce graduates who would be almost employed before the completion of their programs of study.

The Deputy Minister of Education who is also a new member of the Pentecost University Council, Hon. Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum paid glowing tribute to the new VC for his outstanding achievements. He further expressed confidence that Pentecost University has what it takes to be the best in the world.

He said “ladies and gentlemen, let me express my joy about Prof. Agyapong- Kodua’s decision to return to Africa to serve his people”. “Reading from his profile, the young man here today has risen to the top of his field and excelled prominently in Europe. Therefore, returning to Africa is inspiring hope for the future and a vote of confidence for our youth.”

Today’s ceremony marks the beginning of office of Rev. Prof. Agyapong-Kodua as the new Chief Executive of the University. It was witnessed by high profile guests in academia, the diplomatic community and The Church of Pentecost. It coincided with the outdooring of the rebranded Pentecost University.

Prof. Agyapong-Kodua obtained his Masters and PhD in Engineering from the Wolfson School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering of Loughborough University in the UK, and BSc. Mechanical Engineering from KNUST. He comes to Pentecost University with a wealth of knowledge from both industry and academia, having consulted for high profile brands such as Ford, Jaguar LandRover, IBM and the UK government.

Pentecost University was granted Charter by President Akufo Addo on May 28,2020.

The University on Saturday also unveiled a new logo to reflect the new academic status.