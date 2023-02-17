48 minutes ago

Veteran Ghanaian artiste, Reggie Rockstone has disclosed how some netizens have shown gross disrespect towards him, claiming he is poor.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the artiste cum entrepreneur said people who disrespect him are attracting curses for themselves which is what is believed in the African culture.

“People say I am now poor and say all sorts of things to me, especially on Twitter. I am the pioneer of Hiplife. I am the reason Ghana had something unique to hold on to and now the young ones insult me on Twitter.

“When people do this it is a sign of ingratitude. I always tell our young brothers and sisters that they are cursing themselves because I have done nothing but good to them. In African tradition, it is a curse,” he stated.

While he touched on the topic of netizens' disrespect, Reggie Rockstone also delved into the controversies surrounding the recently-released documentary on Hiplife, titled Hiplife Rewind, produced by the BBC.

The documentary featured the likes of Reggie Rockstone, music producer Panji Anoff, legendary video director Abraham Ohene-Djan, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, M.anifest, Eno, and Gyedu-Blay Ambolley.

Since its release, it has been heavily criticized by some highly influential figures who claim to have also been instrumental in the development of Hiplife music.

One of whom is a Ghanaian musician and radio show host, Okyeame Quophi, who on February 14, 2023, registered his displeasure about the project, and described it as misleading and non-factual.

“I watched this Hiplife documentary on YouTube yesterday which is produced by BBC and now fully understand why HIPLIFE IS DEAD. The 30 minutes plus presentation lacks the facts and is very misleading. Apuuu!!! Wei,” he wrote on Twitter.