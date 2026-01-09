4 days ago

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that new signing Antoine Semenyo will be part of the squad for City’s FA Cup clash against Exeter, raising the possibility of an early debut for the Ghanaian forward.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Guardiola said Semenyo would definitely be selected, although he stopped short of confirming whether the 26-year-old would start the match.

“He will be selected,” Guardiola said. “I don’t know if he will start or not, but he’ll be selected.”

Semenyo, who recently completed his move to the former Premier League, is ready for action according to his manager.

Guardiola expressed confidence that the forward will settle quickly into City’s setup, pointing to the environment within the squad and the club as key factors.

“He will adapt quick because the group is exceptional,” he added. “The club is really good, and he will adapt quick.”

With City managing a tight schedule and dealing with a limited pool of available players, the FA Cup fixture could provide Semenyo with an early opportunity to showcase his qualities in a City shirt.

While his exact role against Exeter remains uncertain, Guardiola’s comments suggest the Ghana international is firmly in the manager’s plans as City continue their pursuit of silverware on multiple fronts.