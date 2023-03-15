1 hour ago

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praises on Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew for being an outstanding player.

The citizens on Saturday defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 in a league game at the Selhurst Park with 'goal machine' Erling Haaland converting from the spot.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola lauded Palace's fighting spirit and lauded Ayew and Zaha for their impact despite their home defeat.

"It is always tricky playing here [Selhurst Park]," told Sky Sports.

"We are always confident playing at home but I always have this belief that it is always tricky here.

"The way they play and run is just incredible. Jordan Ayew and Zaha are incredible players.

"They are always running and creating spaces for the team," he added.

The defeat extends Palace's concerning league winless run to 10 matches - the longest in the division - and leaves Patrick Vieira's side just four points above the relegation places.

Jordan Ayew has been named in Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)doubleheader against Angola later this month.