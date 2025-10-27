9 hours ago

Ghanaian gospel musician Perez Musik has attributed the declining commitment of many young people to genuine worship to hunger and economic hardship.

Speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio and Kwame Dadze on Daybreak Hitz, the Hewale Lala hitmaker said the tough economic conditions many young people face are taking a toll on their spiritual lives and participation in church.

“One thing that’s making it difficult for them to worship is hunger.” he said.

Perez Musik stressed that while faith remains central to the Christian walk, churches and society must also address the physical and emotional needs of young people.

He added that empowering the youth economically would help strengthen their faith and deepen their commitment to God’s work.