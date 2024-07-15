3 hours ago

Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo has announced his decision to quit music, having achieved his main objectives set out from childhood.

According to him, his dream as a child was to perform alongside hiplife legend Obrafuor as well as have a sexual relationship with a popular Ghanaian actress.

Having attained both, he is now retiring from music.

“Honestly, as a kid, all I wanted to do was grow up, perform with Obrafuor, and sleep with one of the biggest actresses in Ghana. I’ve now done both, so I quit music,” he wrote on social media.

It is not known which actress Pappy Kojo was referring to.

However, the artiste has never spared a moment to idolise Obrafuor, whom he has always described as one of his biggest inspirations.

His post was accompanied by videos, including two in which he was performing on stage at an event with Obrafuor and another from his boyhood days, in which he enthusiastically rapped a verse by Obrafuor at a party.