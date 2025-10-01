3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned that individuals engaged in romance scams, whether targeting Ghanaians or foreign nationals, will be extradited and prosecuted without hesitation.

Speaking at the launch of Cyber Security Awareness Month in Accra on Wednesday, October 1, the President emphasized Ghana’s commitment to working with international partners to curb online fraud.

He stressed that all evidence gathered against perpetrators will be acted upon decisively.

“We’ve been collaborating with our international partners. When evidence is gathered and it is proven that people are involved in romance scams, using our extradition treaties, we ship the culprits back,” President Mahama declared.

“So we will continue to collaborate with all our global partners. Anybody involved in romance scams, whether you are a foreigner or a Ghanaian citizen, we will hand you over to be tried and punished accordingly,” he added.

He explained that Ghana will continue to rely on existing extradition treaties to ensure suspects are returned to jurisdictions where they will face trial.President Mahama underscored that this effort is crucial not only to protect Ghanaian citizens but also to safeguard the country’s international reputation.