5 hours ago

"Let Me Play, Please!": How a Social Media Star Talked His Way Into a Pro Football Contract

In one of the most unconventional football signings in recent memory, Louis-Mickaël Sylla — an Instagram influencer with barely a professional game to his name — has earned a contract with Macedonian top-flight side Makedonija GjP after camping outside their stadium for two weeks and literally begging for a chance to prove himself.

The 31-year-old, whose main claim to fame until now had been his social media antics rather than goals or assists, was unveiled by the Skopje-based club this week, in what is shaping up to be one of the unlikeliest success stories of the season.

While most professional players rely on agents, trial invitations, or youth academies to secure their break, Sylla turned instead to persistence — and a bit of performance art.

Sylla, who plays primarily as a left midfielder, had already seen doors close in Albania and elsewhere in Eastern Europe. Most recently, he had tried and failed to land a contract with KF Tirana. With no professional résumé to speak of and no backing from agents or agencies, he did the unthinkable — he parked himself outside Makedonija GjP’s Gjorche Petrov stadium and waited.

For two straight weeks, Sylla showed up, day after day, standing outside the ground during training sessions and matches. In a now-viral video posted to his own Instagram account, he can be seen in the stands during a home match, shouting down at the touchline:

“Coach, I want to play! Let me play, please!”

His antics might have come off as comedic, but they caught the attention of the club’s staff — and eventually, the head coach himself. Whether it was curiosity, pity, or an openness to a Cinderella story, the club gave Sylla a chance to train with the squad. What happened next surprised many.

Despite his lack of pedigree, Sylla impressed enough in training to be offered a professional deal. Club officials confirmed he would be joining the squad for the 2025/26 season as they make their return to Macedonia’s top division.

“He’s not the conventional signing,” a club spokesperson admitted. “But he showed heart, fitness, and a desire we rarely see — and sometimes, that’s enough to earn a shot.”

Little is known about Sylla’s previous playing history, though reports suggest he has had stints training with semi-professional clubs in France and North Africa. However, until now, nothing has materialised into a formal contract.

His Instagram account — previously filled with clips of him juggling footballs, motivational videos, and training montages — has now transformed into a celebration of his breakthrough. Fans of the club, initially baffled, have begun warming up to the story, with some even chanting his name during friendlies.

While Sylla’s story may raise eyebrows in traditional football circles, it also challenges long-held assumptions about how talent is discovered and rewarded. In an age where image and virality can move markets, his success is emblematic of a changing landscape.

He may not be the next Kylian Mbappé, but Sylla is already something else — a symbol of hustle, hope, and the power of relentless self-belief.

And as for that viral plea from the stands?

He’ll never need to shout it again. The coach listened. The president of the Lions, Kamat Asan, made a public statement, explaining why he decided on such an unusual step. He noted that Sylla will simply be given a chance for his perseverance, but not with a professional contract. For something like that, he will have to show that he can really be a footballer.

One thing is certain: if Sylla fails to win a professional contract with Makedonija GjP, he will at least promote the club on his Instagram account, where he has over 55 thousand followers.

“After the viral videos of a player camping outside our club asking for a chance — and the many messages I’ve received — I decided to reach out personally. As president of FK Makedonija Gjorche Petrov, I spoke directly with LMS aka Louis-Mickaël Sylla. I made it clear: No one signs a contract here just for marketing or media buzz. That would be a lack of respect for all the players who’ve worked hard since childhood to reach professional football. But let’s be honest — Travelling the world alone, with no agent and no guarantees, driven only by a dream… That takes courage. And sometimes, courage deserves a door to open. That’s why I’ve offered LMS a chance. Not a pro contract. Not a shortcut. But a place in the team — to train, live the daily reality of a professional club, and prove he belongs. He now enters a long and demanding journey. There will be no filters, no excuses. Only work, discipline, and truth. And along the way, he’ll discover one thing: professional football is not a fantasy — it’s a job. Because at the end of the day, he’s just like us. Nobody believed in us either — but we followed our dream. And we’re still here.”