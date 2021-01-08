42 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa wants persons whose actions disrupted the first proceedings in the 8th Parliament to face the consequences.

He said the incidents are “despicable” and none of it must be swept under the carpet as Parliament undergoes soul-searching over the developments.

Several unexpected incidents characterized the inauguration of the new Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Apart from the NDC side of parliament sitting at the majority side in the chamber, there were several disruptions including snatching of ballot papers as well as the invasion of military personnel.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who was present in the House said in a post on social media that those behind the widely condemned actions should not be spared.

“There must be soul-searching and far-reaching consequences for the despicable scenes in Parliament over the last few hours. Nothing must be swept under the red carpet of the hallowed chamber when that time comes. Those who viciously assault our democracy must know there’s a heavy price to pay.”

The legislator further lauded the choice of Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as the new Speaker of Parliament indicating that having a Speaker from a political party other than the sitting president’s holds “great prospect [for] our democracy and parliamentary oversight.”

He further urged his colleague MPs to take advantage of the equal number of seats both the NPP and NDC have in Parliament to help rebuild the country’s democracy, fight corruption head on and confront executive impunity.

Read Okudzeto Ablakwa ‘s post below:

There must be soul searching and far reaching consequences for the despicable scenes in Parliament over the last few hours. Nothing must be swept under the red carpet of the hallowed chamber when that time comes. Those who viciously assault our democracy must know there’s a heavy price to pay.

For now, the epic victory of Ghana’s most decorated legislator, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as the first Speaker of the House from a different party of the sitting President must be well and truly celebrated for the great prospect it holds for our democracy and parliamentary oversight.

Coupled with the equal numerical strength of the two leading parties (at least for now), it can be expected that the era where the executive railroads and makes the legislature its appendage will be a relic of the past.

As I greatly commend my resilient NDC colleagues and our quietly courageous allies in the NPP who all fought hard to make this historic moment possible, let us remember it is not about our personal egos – it is all about the supreme national interest. The celebrations must now give way for the actual work to begin.

This ushers a golden dawn to rebuild our democracy, fight corruption head on, confront executive impunity, reconstruct an independent and respected legislature and put the real needs of the people first.

We must be unyielding, uncompromising and dogged in the pursuit of higher principles and the national interest.

Consensus building must not be a new euphemism for cutting deals and looking the other way when injustice is perpetrated against the Ghanaian people. We are all being watched keenly by many and shall not be spared nor forgiven.

For the first time, per the combined effects of Articles 103 (5)&(6) of the 1992 Constitution and Standing Orders 154, 155 & 156, we will have equal numbers at the various Standing and Select Committees where for example we can thoroughly and competitively scrutinize and recommend for rejection when necessary the President’s nominations for ministerial and other appointments if any of them are deemed unfit after vetting. So can the budget and other financial agreements if they are seen to undermine our collective interest be easily recommended for rejection at plenary. This obviously would not be the Parliament where deals such as Agyapa, Ameri, PDS, Oslo Chancery and others can be presented with cheeky ease.

Certainly, I will be the first to advocate that the power of the current parliamentary configuration should not make us needlessly obstructive or pompous. We have a country to build and many national challenges to address. MPs ought to be modest, magnanimous, studious, consultative and reflective in carrying out our duties in this watershed era.

Let us use this remarkable opportunity to advance the case of those of us who have always advocated for constitutional amendments to create a more potent legislative organ where majority of ministers do not have to be appointed from parliament and where parliament ceases to be subservient to the whimsical delights of the executive.

May MPs not squander this amazing opportunity and may posterity look back at the legislative business of this 8th Parliament and proclaim that this was the Ghanaian Parliament’s most treasured hour.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP, North Tongu)