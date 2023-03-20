2 hours ago

Nigerian veteran actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has expressed worry over the safety of the Labour Party (LP), presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to Kanayo O Kanayo, Nigerians should watch out because Obi would soon be arrested.

He added that some people are conspiring against Mr Obi, and alleged that something fishy is about to happen.

The veteran actor said: “Peter Gregory Obi will soon be arrested, Watch Out. The conspiracy is brewing, you want to bet?”

Recall that the All Progressives Congress, Presidential Campaign Council, had called for the Labour Party flagbearer's arrest for allegedly inciting violence.

According to Tinubu's spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Peter Obi has made inflammatory statements following his loss in the presidential election.

Source: Ghanaweb