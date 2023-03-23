1 hour ago

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the Republic of Ghana have adjusted their pump prices downward with some reducing petrol by Gh¢1 while diesel saw more than 35 pesewas reduction.

Unlike other parts of Africa where fuel prices are reviewed monthly, in Ghana, fuel prices are reviewed every fortnight.

Given this, Oil Marketing Companies, on Thursday, started reducing their pump prices.

A litre of petrol is now selling between Gh¢11.99 and Gh¢12.95 while diesel is sold between Gh¢12.99 and Gh¢13.49.

Leading Oil Marketing Companies, GOIL, Shell and TotalEnergies are all selling petrol at Gh¢12.95 per litre while diesel is sold at Gh¢13.49 per litre.

Petrosol, one of the best indigenous Oil Marketing Companies, is selling petrol at Gh¢12.68 per litre while diesel is being sold at Gh¢13.24 per litre.

This means Petrosol has reduced its petrol price by 80 pesewas while diesel price reduced by Gh¢1.11.

Cash Oil is selling petrol is sold at Gh¢12.70 per litre while diesel is sold at Gh¢12.98 per litre.

Star Oil is selling petrol at Gh¢11.99 per litre while diesel is sold at Gh¢12.99 per litre.

Zen petroleum is selling petrol at Gh¢12.37 per litre while diesel is sold at Gh¢12.88.

Duke’s petroleum is selling petrol at Gh¢12.29 per litre while diesel is sold at Gh¢12.79 per litre.

Goodness selling petrol at Gh¢ 12.25 per litre while diesel is sold at Gh¢12.75 per litre.

Allied is selling petrol at Gh12.36 per litre while diesel is selling at Gh¢12.56 per litre.

Lucky Oil is selling petrol at Gh¢12.74 per litre while diesel is sold at Gh¢12.98 per litre.

Engen is selling petrol at Gh¢12.85 per litre while diesel is sold at Gh¢12.99 per litre.