4 hours ago

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in Ghana have begun reducing pump prices for petrol and diesel in the second pricing window of January 2026.

As of Friday morning, January 16, 2026, two leading OMCs—GOIL and Star Oil—had adjusted their prices, with other OMCs expected to follow before the close of trading today or tomorrow.

Market leader Star Oil Ghana is selling petrol (RON 91) at GH¢10.97 per litre and petrol (RON 95) at GH¢12.54 per litre, while diesel is being sold at GH¢10.97 per litre.

GOIL PLC is selling petrol (RON 91) at GH¢9.99 per litre and petrol (RON 95) at GH¢13.97 per litre, while diesel is selling at GH¢11.21 per litre.

During the first pricing window, Star Oil sold petrol (RON 91) at GH¢10.86 per litre, diesel at GH¢11.96 per litre, and petrol (RON 95) at GH¢13.56 per litre.

GOIL sold petrol (RON 91) at GH¢10.99 per litre, diesel at GH¢11.96 per litre, and petrol (RON 95) at GH¢13.97 per litre during the same period.

The latest adjustments show that GOIL reduced petrol prices by GH¢1.00 and diesel by 75 pesewas, while Star Oil reduced petrol prices by 89 pesewas and diesel by 99 pesewas.

The decline in fuel prices is attributed to the continued appreciation of the local currency, the cedi, against major foreign currencies, as well as the fall in refined petroleum product prices on the international market.