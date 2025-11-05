6 hours ago

Yusif Chibsah, Head of Player Relations at the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), has expressed unease over the timing of Albert Amoah’s transfer to Al Ahli Benghazi, cautioning that such moves often hinder player development.

Amoah’s switch came just days after Asante Kotoko’s 5–1 defeat to Wydad Athletic Club in the CAF Confederation Cup, a moment that caught many in the local football community off guard.

“Most players who move to North Africa do so at the wrong time, and that is why they struggle,” Chibsah told Sporty FM.

“I wish Albert Amoah well, but it will be difficult.”

Signed from Great Olympics last season, Amoah quickly became a key attacking figure for the Porcupine Warriors, delivering consistent performances both domestically and continentally as he scored 18 goals in 34 games across all competitions for the record Ghana Premier League title holders.

Chibsah, who is also a former Asante Kotoko player, has had his comments reignite a longstanding debate around Ghanaian players moving to North African clubs, often lured by financial incentives but facing limited growth opportunities due to timing, adaptation challenges, and tactical mismatches.