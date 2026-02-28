1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster Pharell Nash made a decisive impact from the bench as Jong Ajax’s Under-19 side thrashed Helmond Sport 5-1.

Introduced in the second half, Nash seized his opportunity with composure, netting his first goal of the season to cap a dominant display from the Amsterdam-based youth team. It was a moment that underlined both his patience and growing confidence within the squad.

The young forward’s strike added further gloss to an already commanding performance, as Jong Ajax overwhelmed their opponents with pace and attacking intent.

‎Two other Ghanaian prospects, Levi Acheampong and Avery Appiah, also featured in the match, continuing the strong West African presence within the club’s development ranks.

‎For Nash, however, the evening belonged to him, a breakthrough goal that could mark the beginning of a productive run as the season gathers momentum.