As a chunk of the populace throng pharmacies to buy hand sanitizers as part of efforts to protect themselves from being infected with coronavirus, owners of some pharmacies have hiked up prices of the commodity – a development which has been frowned upon by Nana Aba Anamoah.

The renowned journalist argues that the decision to increase the prices astronomically is exploitative, and inhumane considering the fact that a collective effort is required in the quest to curb the pandemic.

“You’re opportunists,” she jabbed in a tweet, Sunday, while sharing a screenshot of a receipt from a pharmacy.

In the past few days, prices of hand sanitizers have skyrocketed following the announcement that Ghana has recorded first two cases. Public education has consequently been intensified in order to prevent others from being infected especially when the victims, according to officials, have been in the country for a week before testing positive.

Among other things, people have been urged to avoid shaking hands, wash their hands under running water and apply hand sanitizer. As they heed to the call, prices of the commodity has seen an increase by more than 200%.

According to Nana Aba Anamoah, it is repugnant for any pharmacy to capitalize on the development and exploit customers.

“Shame on all pharmacies increasing the price of hand sanitizers. If your neighbor can't afford it, the chance of infection is higher,” she scolded.

Source: Ghanaweb