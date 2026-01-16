4 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC), Dr. Toni Aubynn, has declared 2026 as “the year of action” for the Petroleum Hub, signalling a shift from planning to tangible on-site development in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

Speaking to PHDC media, Dr. Aubynn said the Corporation is poised to move from discussions and planning to actual groundwork this year. “2026 is a critical year for the Petroleum Hub. It’s a year we want to see action. We want to move from talk to action, and we are very hopeful that this will happen,” he stated.

He credited the strong backing of President John Dramani Mahama for the project’s momentum, noting that a meeting with the President in November 2025 helped accelerate progress and bring the Corporation closer to key milestones. “I am confident things will happen this year thanks to the vision of the President. He has been extremely supportive, even if the public does not always see it,” Dr. Aubynn said.

The CEO also highlighted the consistent support of other government officials, including the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Jinapor, Deputy Energy Minister Richard Gyan-Mensah, and the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah. “Their commitment has been invaluable, and we are grateful for their guidance and support,” he added.

In 2025, the PHDC undertook an extensive campaign to raise awareness and deepen stakeholders’ understanding of the Petroleum Hub project. Activities included participation in international summits and conferences, engagement with key stakeholders, and meetings with potential investors across the globe.

Having established a strong foundation last year, Dr. Aubynn expressed confidence that 2026 will see major activities commence at the Jomoro site, marking a significant milestone in Ghana’s petroleum development agenda.