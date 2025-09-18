4 hours ago

Nu Agri Asia Corporation of the Philippines has announced a $250 million investment in Ghana’s agriculture sector, aimed at boosting sugar production and expanding agro-processing capacity.

The initiative, unveiled in a press release by Dr. Martins Abhulimhen, lead investor and president of Jose Global Consulting Limited, forms part of the corporation’s broader strategy to extend its footprint in Africa.

Of the total investment, $129 million will fund the establishment of a sugar mill capable of processing 10,000 tonnes of crushed sugarcane per day.

The remaining funds will support the creation of facilities to process 1 million coconuts daily alongside a multi-fruit processing unit.

The joint venture involves the Government of Ghana, Nu Agri Asia Corporation, and local partner Ghanol Ltd. According to Dr. Abhulimhen, the project represents a transformative opportunity to modernize sugar production and expand value-added processing of coconuts and fruits for both domestic and export markets.

“Altogether, these projects will establish a globally competitive agro-industrial platform,” he said.

The three processing plants will be located on a 40-hectare site, supported by a 10-hectare solar farm to power operations. Bagasse, the residue from crushed cane, will also be used under environmentally controlled conditions to generate energy for the boilers.

To ensure inclusivity, raw materials will be supplied through an out-grower scheme, with farmers organized into cooperatives and offered shareholding opportunities in the venture.

Government’s Reaction

Community Impact and CSR

Ghana’s Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Eric Opoku, welcomed the investment, commending Nu Agri Asia and Jose Global Consulting Limited for their role in reducing sugar imports and enhancing Ghana’s potential to export sugar across West Africa and beyond.As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitments, Nu Agri Asia will roll out initiatives such as mobile clinic services, educational support, micro-enterprise grants, and agricultural training programs to uplift local communities.

Dr. Abhulimhen emphasized that the project is a win-win model, creating jobs, improving livelihoods, and empowering cooperative farmers through ownership stakes.

In addition to this agro-industrial investment, Jose Global Consulting Limited has also facilitated a $208 million housing project to help address Ghana’s housing deficit. Other investments in Ghana include ethanol production, quarry mining, and hotel development.