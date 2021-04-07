3 hours ago

A Nigerian believe to be in his 40's has been allegedly shot and butchered to death at his residence at Kwame Danso Domeabra in the Sene West district of the Bono East Regio by unknown assailants.

The incident according to some nearby residents occurred around 12: 30 am today.

The man was only identified by the inhabitants as Burger.

The unknown murderers slaughtered the deceases neck, stabbed his back several times.

What actually led to his butcher is unknown but the residents believe the assassins might have butchered the deceased for rituals.

The body has been sent to St. Mathias Mortuary for autopsy.

The Kwame Danso Police are on investigation to arrest the killers.