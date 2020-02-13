14 minutes ago

Black Stars coach C.K Akunnor has been touring Europe for some weeks now watching games of Ghanaian players domiciled in the various leagues in Europe.

On Tuesday night, the Black Stars gaffer was a guest at the Wanda Metropolitano to watch one of his key assets in his team Thomas Teye Partey take on Liverpool in the Champions League.

Partey played the entire duration of the game and carried his fine form from the 2-2 draw with Valencia in the league into the Champions League fixture.

He first started his tour in the UK where he had chats with captain Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew.

That was not all in England as he held talks with Christian Atsu and even watched him play,while also having chats with Daniel Amartey, Jeffrey Schlupp,Tariq Fosu and the likes.

After departing the UK, C.K Akunnor has been in Belgium were he has held talks with players with Ghanaian descent born in the European nation.

