2 hours ago

Mercurial Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim keeps writing his name in gold with his stellar performance for the phobians as he won his eighth man of the match award for the season in their 2-0 win over Medeama SC.

This time the issue of concern is his sharp looking hairstyle ahead of his side's epic clash with Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

Salifu Ibrahim has been spotted in a new hair style although it is his usual dreadlocks but this time he has trimmed the edges and the back with some of the locks dropping onto his face.

The 21-year old who joined Accra Hearts of Oak in the second round from Techiman Eleven Wonders has scored three goals while providing seven assists in 26 matches.

He is among two other players contesting for the NASCO player of the month May award while he has also been nominated for the best local player in Ghana by the Ghana Football Awards.

PHOTO: