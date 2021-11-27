1 hour ago

Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus, a musician cum politician and activist has revealed his new look on social media.

On Friday evening (November 26, 2021), he posted a photo with a simple caption, “New me” accompanied by an emoji of someone laughing.

The photo shows the usual A Plus except that he has totally shaved his hair to what is known in local parlance as “sakora.” He is, however, maintaining his salt-and-pepper beard and mustache.

The post has racked up some 1,800 comments and counting with most of those sighted by GhanaWeb poking fun at the activists.

His timeline yesterday was busy with posts related to the 2022 budget that was rejected by a one-sided Parliament.

The Majority staged a walkout over a disagreement with Speaker Bagbin who went ahead to oversee a vote by the Minority bloc. The majority are now calling the ‘rejection’ unconstitutional and vowing to overturn it in due course.

“How can one person sitting in the public gallery of parliament, where the media and other citizens are seated cause the majority to abandon such an important sitting.

“I'm not surprised koraa. If they can abandon projects including their own party office, why won't they abandon this? I told you that way these guys like abandoning things, let's change their name to Abandenden People's Party,” one of his posts stated.