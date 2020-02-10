2 hours ago

Mubarak Wakaso of Ghana during the International Friendly match between South Africa and Ghana at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban South Africa on 11 October 2016 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

We often see them play the beautiful game almost every now and then but most footballers keep the prying eyes of the public out of their family affairs.

Mubarak Wakaso is seen as a hard tackler and often times plays the entire duration and ends up receiving his customary yellow card.

Outside the pitch where there are no tackles and yellow cards the Ghanaian midfielder is a proud dad of five adorable kids with a beautiful wife to match.

The footballer shared these heart warming picture of his family and himself on his twitter handle.

Wakaso who has for most part of his career played in Spain for varied clubs recently in the January transfer window switched clubs to the Chines Super League where he now plays for Jiangsu Suning after years in Spain.

