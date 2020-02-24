16 minutes ago

An Asante Kotoko fan who had painted himself in full Kotoko colours on Sunday was left in shock after his team were kicked out of the MTN FA Cup round of 64 encounter with Asokwa Deportivo.

The unnamed Kotoko fan wore only shots and had painted himself in full Kotoko red and white colours with the words 'Fabulous the best ' boldly emblazoned on his chest.

Kotoko were huge favourites in the round of 64 clash against lower tier side Asokwa Deportivo and even took the lead in the game before two goals from the division one side overturned the secoreline.

The porcupine warriors who were the defending champions have now been booted out of the MTN FA Cup competition.

The fan who could not believe what had just happen could not move out of the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium as he was left all alone in the stands with his thought for hours.

PHOTO: