The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Peter Boamah Otukonor has caused a stir on Social media with his fashion sense.

Peter Boamah Otukonor popularly for his famous "DJ b) yen ndwom" remark has been vociferous in the NDC's claim that the December 7 General Elections was rigged by the Electoral Commission in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party of which the NDC's candidate John Mahama has sent a petition to the Supreme Court.

This time it had nothing to do with election dispute as Peter Boamah Otukonor is spotted in a pink caftan top and down apparel with a Nike airforce sneakers to match.

He posted the picture on Sunday 17th January 2021, with the caption:

"Happy Sunday Comrades, Compatriots and Fellow Combatants. It's a bright Sunday afternoon lets give thanks and praises to God Almighty for freedom."

On Monday, his original picture on Sunday was generating a lot of traction on Twitter so he posted that new persons who wish to join his new fashion trend can do so but must also put on his popular 'beret' to match.

"Finally, you are free to join the new political fashion trend called 'Otokunor's Classic' . When you do, pls add a red beret!! Contact @Grandpa_Clothing on instagram or Kofi Okyere Darko for a special combination of 'Otokunor's Classic'"

There has been many comments since the picture was posted on Sunday with many raising eye brow as to his choice of wearing caftan with sneakers with some comments below.

Ato Kwamena wrote: u think dressing like this will make ndc win the court case. YOUR TEETH LIKE SILVER SHINE.

Pablo Escoba wrote: Kaftan on Airforce??? DJ ahba! Nka hy3 slippers koraaaa

Akua wrote: If you want to drip like Sarkodie, u end up messing up

Quaqu wrote: if you take this thing go the Supreme court they will charge you with contempt oo

Inkredible wrote: If King promise see you, he go vex.. you tryna to overtake him with the camboo thing

Logs commented: Togolese people dema dressing these ooo

Section said: U dey dress like this how ppl go take u serious den vote for ur party

