54 minutes ago

Aduana Stars Football Club have confirmed the signing of Paa Kwasi Fabian as their head coach after months of negotiations.

The former Kotoko coach penned a two year contract with the Dormaa based side after agreeing terms with the club.

Aduana Stars have been relying on assistant coach W.O Paul Tandoh who has been handling the team although he did not have the required coaching license.

W.O Tandoh who recently was in the news for all the wrong reasons will still remain as the assistant coach of the side.

Paa Kwasi Fabin has been in negotiations with the Dormaa based side for some weeks now but there was difference on the fees but an agreement has now been found by both sides.

The new coach this afternoon met his playing and coaching staff for the first time after he was handed the job.

He has held similar coaching positions at Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and the national U-17 team.