Police in the Bono Region are on a manhunt for one Kwabena Yeboah aka Kobii who is suspected of killing the sister of former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu.

The suspect is on the run after gunning down the victim on Wednesday in Berekum after which he absconded into thin air.

It is alleged that the victim was found shot dead lying in a pool of blood in the suspect's room.

Police in the Bono Region have intensified their search for the suspected killer who is believed to have crossed the border to neighbouring Ivory Coast or maybe hiding somewhere around the region.

The on -loan Hellas Verona midfielder took to his social media page to ask general public to volunteer information as to the hideout of the suspect.

Anybody with information about the offender who is believed to be in his late 40’s should contact 0242720663.