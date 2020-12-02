1 hour ago

The current first lady was born Rebecca Naa Okaikor Griffiths-Randolph in 1951 and attended the primary department of Achimota School. She is an old student of Wesley Grammar School in Dansoman in Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

She is the daughter of the judge, Jacob Hackenburg Griffiths-Randolph who served as the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana in Third Republic and Frances Phillipina Griffiths-Randolph

Rebecca Akufo-Addo furthered her education at the Government Secretarial School where she qualified as a secretary.

She worked at the Merchant Bank in Ghana and later relocated to United Kingdom. She then worked as a legal secretary for Clifford Chance/Ashurst Morris Crisp all multinational law firms in the United Kingdom.

Rebecca and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have been married for 23 years and in 2017 they celebrated their 20th Anniversary. They have five daughters and five grandchildren.

