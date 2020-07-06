2 hours ago

The clash, allegedly between the NPP and NDC members, turned out violent as one person got injured

A vehicle belonging to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality has been vandalised by a group of people believed to be members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Kasoa: 1 injured, NPP vehicle vandalised in clash with NDC

The clash, allegedly between the NPP and NDC members, turned out violent as one person got injured.

The misunderstanding stemmed from the fact that some NDC members were allegedly restricting voter registrants in a bid to deliberately disenfranchise them in the general election come December 7.

Deputy Communications Officer for Awutu Senya East NPP, Nana Kofi accused NDC’s Chairman Agyare of employing armed land guards to obstruct the peace at polling stations across the district.

At a press conference after the clash, he pleaded with the land guards to desist from instilling fear but rather protect the public as they partake in the registration process.

He, however, hinted of plans to fight back the NDC and its chairman if they continue to intimidate them with land guards.