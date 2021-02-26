40 minutes ago

Sixteen(16) persons reported dead after two Grindbird Kia buses collided head-on at about 1am on Friday February 26, 2021.

Several persons are also reported to have sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash which eyewitness say occurred at about 1am at the Akyem Asafo stretch of the Accra – Kumasi highway

Officials of the Ghana National Fire Service and personnel from the Police Service are at the scene rescuing injured persons said to have been trapped in the two accident vehicles.

