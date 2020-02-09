1 hour ago

Two persons have been reported injured while several others escaped unhurt after a convoy of the Director-General of Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), caused an accident at the Suhum overhead on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The accident reportedly happened Sunday evening around 4.30 pm.

The convoy which was made up of the GIS boss, Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi's official vehicle, one Immigration vehicle and two motorcycles were heading to Accra from the Kumasi direction.

An eyewitness said the motor riders, upon approaching the Suhum overpass roundabout stopped in the middle of the road and ordered a private motorist whom they thought was chasing the convoy to stop.

According to the eyewitness, Mr Kwame Takyi got infuriated over the conduct of the private motorist and alighted from his vehicle to have a word with him, an instance that caused heavy vehicular traffic on the stretch.

The report said, while the confrontation was ongoing in the middle of the road, a 40-footer container with registration number GW 102-13, travelling from Kumasi to Accra failed its brake and smashed into other two cars ahead.

The trailer driver and his mate sustain injuries and were rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment at the emergency centre.

The GIS boss reportedly drove off after the accident occurred without attending to it.

The situation has forced the drivers to divert to a section of the overhead which has not yet been commissioned and opened to traffic.

At the time of filing this report, a towing vehicle had been deployed to the accident scene to tow the mangled trailer from the road.

