1 hour ago

Felix Afena Gyan and Richard Ofori trained with the squad on Tuesday at Stade du Commandant Hebert - Deauville ahead of the International friendly against Brazil.

Afena Gyan arrived late Monday night while Richard Ofori joined the team in the early hours of Tuesday.

In all, 26 players trained on Tuesday as preparations continued for the two ties on Friday, September 23 and Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Photographers of the Ghana Football Association took the photos below from Deauville.