20 minutes ago

Minutes after the final verdict of the Supreme Court on the 2020 Election Petition where the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama's petition was dismissed by the seven-member panel, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has shared a post, expressing his excitement.

In the photo post posted on his official Facebook page, President Nana Akufo-Addo wrote, "On Thursday, 4th March 2021, the Supreme Court, in a unanimous ruling, affirmed my victory in the presidential election of 7th December 2020."

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, delivered a more than two-hours long verdict with the concluding words, "your petition is dismissed without merit."

A video circulating on social media has shown how excited the president and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia were after the final verdict was given.

The petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, is due to speak to the public at 5pm today.

What was Mahama seeking from the Supreme Court?

The petitioner, Mr Mahama, was seeking a rerun of the December 7, 2020 elections between himself and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because he believes both leading candidates did not obtain 50 per cent of the valid votes as required.

His petition was based on the results declared by Jean Mensa, the Electoral Commission Chairperson on 9 December.

Mr Mahama was also seeking the following reliefs in his petition:

1. A declaration that EC Chair Jean Mensah’s declaration of the election results on December 9, 2020, was in breach of Article 63 (3) of the 1992 constitution.

2. That based on the data contained in the declaration, no candidate satisfied the requirement of the stated Article, to be declared President-elect.

3. A declaration that the declaration was unconstitutional, null and void, and of no effect whatsoever

4. An order annulling the Declaration of President-Elect Instrument 2020 (C.I. 135) dated 9th December 2020, issued under the hand of the EC Chair.

5. An order of injunction restraining Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from holding himself out as President-elect;

6. An order of mandatory injunction directing the EC to conduct a re-run of the election with he (Mahama) and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as candidates.

Source: Ghanaweb