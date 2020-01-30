2 hours ago

Alex Mould, a former CEO of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), will today lay his daughter, Elvina Nah Densua Mould, to rest.

A burial Mass is being held this morning for the former worker of Springfield Exploration and Production Limited (SEP) at the Christ the King Roman Catholic Church.

The 27-year-old travelled to Mauritius on December 23, 2019, for the Christmas holidays but was diagnosed with Malaria that very day and subsequently died on January 1, 2020.

Below are pictures from the Mass

Source: myjoyonline.com