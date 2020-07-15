2 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo had admitted having only two family members in his government, but NDC's claim says otherwise.

The National Democratic Congress ( NDC) has released Photos of alleged friends and families in the Akufo Addo government, to buttress their point that there of a massive nepotism being practiced by the 75-year-old from Akyem.

It comes at time when the has been Nana Addo administration has been facing plethora of questions of sending huge security personnel in the Volta Region as the new voter regeneration is in motion.

The NDC in a press conference led by the communication Officer of the party Sammy Gyemfi, named some individuals who are believed and alleged to be relatives and friends of President Akufo Addo and are occupying top positions in his administration.

In the run up to the 2016 election Akufo Addo acussed then president Mahama of being nepotistic and promised a change.

President Nana Akufo-Addo December 2019 admitted having only two family members in his government after the NDC had released over 20 names of individuals in that bracket.

It seems the NDC are not letting go of such allegations as they have made public allegations of these individuals with their positions and occupations, backing it with their pictures.

Some of the key members include Gabby Asare Otchere Darko and the current finance minister Ken Ofori Atta have been named as the real decision makers in the alleged "family and friend" team.

Below are some pictures of the people alleged to be either family and friends of the President released by the National Democratic Congress.