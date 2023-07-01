2 hours ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and his stunning wife, Yvonne Ayew, radiated pure glamour as they graced the extravagant wedding ceremony of French football sensation Bafetimbi Gomis on June 24, 2023.

The star-studded guest list was adorned with football stars, creating an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation at the grand event.

Andre Ayew, who had the pleasure of being Gomis' teammate during their memorable stints in both England and France, reunited with his old friend on this joyous occasion.

With their impeccable fashion choices, the Ayews exuded style and joy, proudly showcasing their stunning outfits on their social media accounts. One captivating snapshot on Yvonne Ayew's Instagram captured the couple's elegance and sheer happiness as they embarked on their journey to the wedding venue.

Bafetimbi Gomis, the groom of the day, celebrated his union in a splendid ceremony that captured the attention of all attendees.

Andre Ayew, who shared the privilege of playing alongside Gomis at both Olympic Marseille and Swansea City, expressed his heartfelt congratulations to his dear friend, emphasizing the joy of witnessing this significant milestone in his life.

The wedding ceremony brought together the realms of football and glamour, creating an unforgettable experience for all involved.