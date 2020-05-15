6 minutes ago

There is a saying that no matter who you are, when love finds you, it finds you, and that is exactly what has happened in the life of Kumawood actress and radio presenter, Xandy Kamel.

The actress and her boyfriend finally tied the knot on Thursday 14 May 2020, in a solemn ceremony at the plush Paloma Hotel, off the Spintex road to a few family and friends, due to the ban on large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Her traditional marriage which preceded the wedding ceremony was held on Tuesday, 12 May 2020.

