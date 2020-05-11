57 minutes ago

Some very close sources to the camps of loudmouth Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel and sports broadcaster with Angel TV/radio, Kaninja have whispered into the ears of zionfelix that they two will tie the knot.

The source tells us that their traditional marriage ceremony will take place somewhere in the capital city of Ghana despite the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing ban on social gatherings.

Because they want to keep the ceremony very private, they are a little tight lips on the date and location.

However, we are currently bugging our source to give us that date the ceremony will come off but until then, it is just right that we say congrats to them.