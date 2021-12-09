4 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have held a meeting with official broadcast partners of the Ghana Premier League StarTimes Ghana.

The two parties held mutually beneficial talks that will help foster their relationship as partners among other things.

"Management today held a special dialogue meeting with the management of StarTimes, official broadcasters of the #GPL, to discuss matters of mutual concern."

"Both parties laid bare their concerns and resolved to work harmoniously for the betterment of Ghana football. We entreat all our fans to remain calm and be rest assured that Management will always strive for the best interest of our dear club." the club twitted.

Kotoko have been at arms with the Ghana Football Association about the Chinese pay TV contract and the terms of the contract in relation to the clubs.

At times last season there were hints that Kotoko could pull out of the StarTimes deal and negotiate their own TV rights deal but it appears that has been shelved for now.