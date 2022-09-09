1 hour ago

Scores of people, on September 8, 2022, joined celebrated broadcaster Bernard Avle to lay his late wife, Justine, to rest.

At a burial service held at the Cedar Mountain Chapel in Accra, mourners were seen clad in black in what the GNA reported as a "sober spectacle." Grief swept through the entire church auditorium as mourners filed past the mortal remains of the late Justine Avle.

The were various song ministrations during the service and several dirges as well.

Some high-profile personalities who attended the burial service included Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former President, John Dramani Mahama, Information Minister, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi was also spotted at the event as was Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa together with other legislators and dignitaries.

Colleagues in the media space such as Samuel Attah-Mensah popularly called ‘Sammens’, Kafui Dey, Umaru Sanda, Bola Ray and Philip Osei Bonsu (alias OB) were seen at the event.

GNA’s Mr Albert Kofi Owusu (General Manager), Mrs Beatrice Asamani Savage (Director of Editorial), and Mr A.B. Kafui Kanyi (Deputy News Editor) were also at the event.

Entertainment pundit Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, was also captured in a hearty conversation with the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare after the burial service.

See below some photos as captured by GNA and Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah