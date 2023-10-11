The Black Queens held a recovery training session at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday upon returning from Benin.

Three goals from Doris Boaduwaa and Gifty Assifuah against the Amazons of Benin ensured Nora Hauptle’s side remain undefeated in the Olympic qualifiers.

The return fixture is scheduled for 3:30pm at the Accra Sports stadium on Tuesday October 30.

Here are some shots from the session which lasted a little over an hour, at the Accra Sports stadium as captured by the media team;