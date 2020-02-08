1 hour ago

Black Queens goalkeeper Dumehasi Fafali is walking down the aisle with her long time boyfriend Kingsley Blankson in a traditional marriage ceremony in the Volta Regional capital of Ho.

The player who plays for Police Ladies is also a Police Officer with the Ghana Police Service.

It has been a good year for the Black Queens shot stopper who recently earned another stripe on her shoulders after being promoted to a corporal in the Ghana Police Service.

She has been consistent in her career coming through the ranks as Ghana youth international to a senior national team.

The 27 year old was part of the AWCON 2014 team that represented Ghana in Namibia and also kept post in the AWCON 2018 hosted by Ghana.

