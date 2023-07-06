1 hour ago

Ghana's U-20 national team, the Black Satellites, commenced their preparations in Cote D'Ivoire for the WAFU U20 Boys Cup. The team held their first training session on Thursday ahead of their opening game against Niger, scheduled for Friday.

The tournament, set to take place from July 7-21, 2023, will bring together six countries from the West African sub-region. Nigeria's withdrawal from the competition prompted the participation of the remaining nations.

The Black Satellites have been training at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram, engaging in friendly matches against various teams as part of their preparations.

Although the tournament allows players born after January 1, 2003, the Ghana Football Association has made the strategic decision to field players born in 2005. This choice aims to build a strong team for future competitions, including the 2024 WAFU B U-20 Cup of Nations, the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, and the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

By retaining these players for at least one year, the Ghanaian team aims to foster team cohesion and chemistry in preparation for upcoming tournaments.

In Group A, Ghana has been drawn alongside host country Cote D'Ivoire, Niger, and Burkina Faso. Group B features Togo and Benin.

The Black Satellites are eager to exhibit their talent and represent Ghana with pride as they strive for success in the WAFU B U-20 Boys Cup of Nations.