The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived safely in Kumasi to ramp up their preparations for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The team left Accra this morning and is now set to focus on their pivotal fixtures against Angola and Niger.

The squad began their preparations with an initial training session at the Accra Sports Stadium last Monday, which included ten players: Frederick Asare, Joseph Wollacott, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Ebenezer Annan, Jonas Adjetey, Tariq Lamptey, and Ibrahim Osman.

Following the first session, additional players have joined the team in Kumasi.

These include Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Turkish-based duo Kingsley Schindler and Jerome Opoku, Alidu Seidu, Majeed Ashimeru, Inaki Williams, Abdul Mumin, and emerging star Kudus Mohammed.

Forson Amankwah, who received a late call-up, has yet to join, while Osman Bukari and Jordan Ayew are expected to arrive by the end of today.

The Black Stars will hold their next training session at the Baba Yara Stadium later today, which will be open to the public and media.

This training is a key part of their preparation ahead of their crucial AFCON qualifier against Angola on Thursday, September 5.

Following their match against Angola, the team will travel to Berkane, Morocco, to face Niger in their second Group F match on Monday, September 9, 2024.

