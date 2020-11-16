2 hours ago

Ghana’s contingent of Coaches, players, technical and Management Committee members of the Black Stars, have arrived in Khartoum, Sudan for Tuesday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match day four qualifier against Sudan.

The contingent, led by Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, George Amoako departed Accra on Sunday, November 15, 2020 for the 2ndleg game scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Hilal stadium in Omdurman, Khartoum, Sudan.

The Black Stars, last week, continued their flying start to the qualifiers with a 2-0 win against the North Africans at Cape Coast following a brace from captain Andre Ayew.

A win against Sudan on Tuesday will qualify Ghana for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place in Cameroon in January, 2022.