Thirteen players have convened in Marrakech, Morocco, as Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, kick-start their preparations for two upcoming international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

The Black Stars are set to face off against 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finalists Nigeria on Friday, March 22, followed by a match against the Cranes of Uganda on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Camp opened on Monday, March 18, with the team immediately diving into preparations. Tuesday morning saw the players engage in a workout session as they geared up for the challenges ahead.

Among the notable names present in camp are Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Andre Ayew, Tariq Lamptey, and Antoine Semenyo. Additionally, Kassim Nuhu received a late call-up to join the squad.

Completing the roster are Abdul Samed Salis, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Patrick Kpozo, Seidu Alidu, Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew, and Denis Odoi.

The Black Stars are scheduled to hold their first field training session on Tuesday evening, signaling the beginning of focused preparations for the upcoming friendlies.