2 hours ago

Black Stars defender Jerome Opoku romantically proposed to his girlfriend just before departing for Ghana to prepare for the June World Cup qualifiers.

In photos shared on social media, the lanky defender is seen on one knee, presenting a ring to his long-time girlfriend, who excitedly accepted his proposal.

While details about his fiancée remain scant, it appears she is not Ghanaian. The date for their wedding is yet to be announced.

Opoku expressed his love on Instagram, writing, "It has always been you."

This proposal makes Opoku the second Black Stars player to get engaged recently, following Thomas Partey, who announced his engagement to Janine Mackson a few days ago.

After his engagement, the former Fulham youth player will join the Black Stars in Accra as they begin preparations for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Opoku had an impressive season in Turkey, helping Istanbul Basaksehir secure a spot in European competitions. He is expected to sign a permanent deal with the club following a successful loan spell from Arouca.