1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender, Jonathan Mensah and his JOEMENS Foundation have made a donation to the kids of Street Academy a less privileged Children's home in Accra.

The Columbus crew defender present items such as food items such as bags of rice, cartons of Milo,milk,maize and other assorted food items.

Among the items presented included soaps, detergents and toiletries to aid the running and care of the less privileged home.

As the yuletide approaches most parents are making plans for their children that is the food they will eat, what the ]y will wear and even places of interest they will visit among others but for the less privileged who cares and makes plans for them it is that reason why the JOEMENS Foundation chose to support these children who are disadvantaged.

After receiving the items, the tutors and caregivers were full of praise for the Black Stars defender and prayed for God's blessings upon his life.

Street Academy is an NGO which uses Education, Culture, and Sports to expose the hidden talents of the less fortunate living on the street of Accra. PHOTOS BELOW: