54 minutes ago

The Black Stars of Ghana this afternoon held their final training session ahead of the AFCON 2021 qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday.

Ghana qualified for the tournament on Thursday after a 1-1 draw with South Africa in Johannesburg with goals coming from talented Ajax youngster Mohammed Kudus and Brighton's Percy Tau.

Most of Ghana's England based players failed to make the trip to South Africa due to South Africa being a COVID-19 red listed country which will require every player who visits that country to quarantine for 14 days on arrival in England.

The England based trio of Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey have since been training with the team upon their return from South Africa and are expected to play some role in Sunday's game.

It is the last game of the qualifiers with Ghana having secured qualification already with a win needed just to confirm Ghana as group toppers for group C.

Meanwhile South Africa will need to avoid defeat in Omdurman in Sudan to book their place at the biennial tournament next year in Cameroon.

PHOTOS BELOW: