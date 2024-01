2 hours ago

The Black Stars trained at Stade municipal BengerVille on Friday, January 19, 2024. The recovery training lasted a little over one hour as players were put through their paces by the Chris Hughton led Technical team.

The team has shifted focus to the last group B game on Monday, January 22, 2024. Ghana will take on Mozambique at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe on Monday.

Our photographer sent is these photos from the training ground: