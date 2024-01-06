16 hours ago

In their quest for success at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations Cote D'Ivoire 2023, the Black Stars engaged in a rigorous gym session on Friday, January 5, 2024.

A total of twenty-six players actively participated in the workout at the Metro Gym located at Angloga Junction in Kumasi.

Since Tuesday, the team has been training at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex to fine-tune their strategies for the tournament, scheduled to take place from Saturday, January 13, to Sunday, February 11, 2024.

The Ghanaian squad, led by coach Chris Hughton, is set to face Namibia in a friendly match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, January 8, before departing for Abidjan on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Ghana is placed in Group B, alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique, with their opening match against Cape Verde slated for Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Training will persist at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday, January 6, 2024, as the team fine-tunes its strategies for the continental competition.

Here are some shots from the training: